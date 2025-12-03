Kylian Mbappe Eduardo Camavinga Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Real Madrid player ratings vs Athletic Club: Irresistible Kylian Mbappe stars yet again while Eduardo Camavinga shows his class and Trent Alexander-Arnold answers critics before picking up an injury as Blancos end winless run

A stunning brace from Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga's header helped Real Madrid pick up a crucial 3-0 win over Athletic Club on Wednesday. Pressure had been building on manager Xabi Alonso, but his players turned up at San Mames, with Trent Alexander-Arnold picking up his first assist of the season.

There was little sign of the apparent crisis engulfing Madrid as they quickly took the lead when Mbappe wonderfully controlled Alexander-Arnold's raking pass and whizzed past a number of Athletic players before lashing a powerful shot well beyond the reaches of Unai Simon.

The visitors, who headed into the contest four points behind league leaders Barcelona, had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to thank for preserving their lead, the Belgian somehow denying Alex Berenguer from point-blank range. That stop proved crucial as Alonso's side soon extended their lead through Camavinga, who nodded in from Mbappe's header across goal.

The hosts did carry a threat in attack, particularly when they got Nico Williams on the ball, but any hope of a comeback was extinguished just before the hour mark when Mbappe was given too much time on the edge of the box, bagging his second of the night and 18th in La Liga this season with a long-range effort that snuck in at the near post.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from San Mames...

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (8/10):

    Huge save in the first half to deny Berenguer. Made another spectacular stop early in the second period.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (8/10):

    Bagged his first La Liga assist with a long pass which Mbappe brilliantly controlled and ran away with to score. Unfortunately seemed to pick up a knock and was hauled off before the hour. 

    Eder Militao (7/10):

    A steady night's work for the Brazilian, with Athletic's attacking talents largely stifled throughout.

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Did look a little lethargic in some of his ground duels, but it didn't end up mattering much at full-time.

    Alvaro Carreras (7/10):

    Bagged a simple assist for Mbappe's second and was largely untroubled on the left side of defence.

    • Advertisement
  • Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Eduardo Camavinga (9/10):

    Was constantly winning duels and attracting fouls, helping Madrid take control in the middle of the park. Deservedly scored just before half-time, but took a knock and was later substituted.

    Aurelien Tchouameni (8/10):

    Was dominant alongside Camavinga and stitched together Madrid's attacks with his mostly accurate passing.

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    Used the ball really well in possession and was constantly winning it back too.

  • Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    Didn't provide much attacking quality on the right wing, but was a dogged presence when helping out in defence.

    Kylian Mbappe (9/10):

    Wonderful run and finish from Alexander-Arnold's raking ball to put his side ahead. Then bagged an assist when he headed it across goal for Camavinga before getting his second with a rasping effort.

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Might have scored in the first half but saw a shot from a tight angle clip the post. Looked typically dangerous on the counter.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Filled in at right-back and had little issues.

    Arda Guler (6/10):

    Didn't make much of an impact with the game's tempo dropping after his arrival.

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    The game had petered out by the time the Spaniard came on.

    Rodrygo (6/10):

    Had the occasional breakaway opportunity.

    Gonzalo Garcia (6/10):

    Also didn't have loads to do in the final 15 minutes or so.

    Xabi Alonso (8/10):

    Needed a victory after a tough few days which saw his future at Madrid questioned. Saw his side get the crucial early goal and they didn't look back from that point.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL