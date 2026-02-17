Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid loanee Endrick tipped to seal 'very special' Man Utd transfer after showing mental strength at Lyon
Endrick has five goals since joining Lyon on loan
Endrick linked up with Real in 2024, when turning 18, and was considered to be one of the hottest prospects in world football. Starting berths proved hard to come by in the Spanish capital, leading to just seven goals being recorded through 40 appearances in all competitions.
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are go-to options for La Liga giants in the attacking department, leaving Endrick to settle for a support role. He quickly grew tired of bench duty with the Blancos.
The 19-year-old forward is showing what he is capable of at Lyon, with a stunning five-goal start to his spell in France, which has included a hat-trick against Metz, only being blotted by a red card in a meeting with Nantes.
That dismissal highlights that the teenager still has much to learn, as he continues to mature, but another high-profile switch could form part of his short-term future. Teams in England have been credited with interest.
Would Endrick by a useful addition for Man Utd?
Ex-United striker Louis Saha has told CasinoHawks when asked if the South American would be a shrewd addition to the ranks at Old Trafford: “Endrick is such an exciting player, very young, but able to show enormous capacity, he is mentally very strong and is very confident.
“He would provide a lot of guarantees to you right away. You know that this is going to have chances because he's creating his own chances, striking the ball from 20, 25 yards. He is very fast and very strong as well. That's why I think he signed very early on to Real Madrid, but you can see that it’s a very difficult challenge with Kylian Mbappe joining.
“He's a star and seeing him at Man Utd would be very special, but let's see what happens. Many clubs will be interested in him.”
Endrick's agent explains Real Madrid struggles
Endrick’s agent, Tiago Freitas, has been giving little away when it comes to his client’s future, with full focus locked on a stint at Lyon. It could be that a fresh start in Madrid is embraced as Real prepare to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer.
Freitas has told Win Win: “Endrick was loaned to Lyon for six months. The decision has already been made and Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. There is no ambiguity and no secret about this. The agreement is only a loan, with no option to buy, so Endrick will return.
“What will happen next season? I cannot predict that, but I can tell you that at the end of this season, Endrick will once again be a Real Madrid player.”
He added: “Endrick had no adaptation problems whatsoever. He scored in his first Champions League match, his first league match, and his first cup match.
“Endrick has only played a few minutes at Real Madrid because, when he arrived at the club, and if you look at the attacking players there, you will find that eight of the 10 best players in the world are at Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior, winner of FIFA’s The Best award, Mbappe, an incredible and exceptional player. Jude Bellingham, a great player who is capable of winning the award for the best player in the world. Rodrygo, a player who decides many important Champions League matches… It is completely normal for a young 18-year-old player to arrive at a club like this and have limited minutes.
“It is also important to mention that Endrick did not start the season with the rest of the players. He did not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup and he was injured. At a club like Real Madrid, when you are out of the team for three or four months, it is very normal to have difficulty playing again.”
Brazilian wonderkid Endrick chasing World Cup dream
Endrick is hoping to secure a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, having earned 14 senior caps for his country. A productive spell in France should that aid cause, while interest from the likes of United will be stepped up if the youngster shines on the grandest of sporting stages.
