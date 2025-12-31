Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid & Brazil legend Roberto Carlos undergoes emergency surgery after hospital tests reveal heart condition
Full-body MRI scan revealed heart problem
However, a full-body MRI scan subsequently detected a heart issue, which saw the 52-year-old undergo an emergency surgery in order to have a tube fitted. The procedure, which would usually take 40 minutes, instead lasted for nearly three hours due to complications, as per Diario AS.
Carlos is said to be well following the operation, but will be kept in hospital under observation for the next 48 hours. Via his entourage, Carlos said: "I'm fine now."
The Brazilian was inducted into GOAL's Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Carlos' legendary career
Carlos is widely considered to be one of the best left-backs to have played the game. With a cannon of a left-foot, the Brazilian star was routinely on set-piece duties for both club and country, and scored a 40-yard free-kick that defied physics against France in in the inaugural match of Tournoi de France 1997 in the build up to the 1998 World Cup.
The defender was part of the Brazil squad that reached the final of the 1998 World Cup, only to fall to hosts France in the final, but came back four years later to help his country go one better and clinch their fifth global crown in South Korea and Japan.
Carlos came through the ranks with Uniao Sao Joao before moving to Europe with Inter Milan in 1995. He'd joined Real Madrid in 1996, where he'd spend 11 years, winning La Liga four times and the Champions League three times before departing for Fenerbahce in 2007.
Left-back finished second in 2002 Ballon d'Or
Carlos also came close to landing the 2002 Ballon d'Or, finishing second to compatriot Ronaldo, who won the Golden Boot during Brazil's triumphant World Cup campaign that year. German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn rounded off the top three for the individual award.
Carlos also won the Copa America twice and the Confederations Cup once during a trophy-laden international career with Brazil.
What comes next for Carlos?
The Brazil legend, who has regularly taken part in charity matches since retiring from football in 2012, will ring in the New Year in hospital back in Brazil, but he is expected to make a full recovery despite the suddenness of the operation.
