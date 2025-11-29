Ben McAleer

Ben McAleer

News writer & editor

📝 Bio: I am a freelance football expert with over 15 years’ experience in the industry. Having put the ‘free’ into freelance after graduating Bath Spa University with a degree in Media Communications in 2010, I was lucky enough to make the move into full-time work with football stats website WhoScored.com in 2013, progressing through the ranks until I became Head of Content in 2022 before leaving in 2025. I’ve been lucky enough to write about the sport I love for well over a decade, which includes the privilege of attending some of the biggest games in the Premier League and Champions League.

My Football Story: A frustrated Tottenham fan, I can recall my first ever match at White Hart Lane as my dad dragged me along to a drab 0-0 draw with Wimbledon in January 1999. While it hardly set the world alight, this was the match that remarkably made me fall in love with the beautiful game. Since then, I’ve been to countless games at home and abroad, as both a fan and as press, letting out a sound that no man should make as Dele Alli scored that goal at Crystal Palace. I’ve also had the privilege of seeing the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the flesh.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • Expert opinion & analysis
  • Sub-editing
  • Scout reports
  • News writing & editing
  • Premier League, Champions League, Europa League & European football
  • Betting

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Travelling to Wembley for the 2008 Carling Cup final as Tottenham beat Chelsea thanks to Jonathan Woodgate’s face. It was the longest 120 minutes of my life but the relief as the full-time whistle blew… gives me goosebumps to this day. Taking my son to his first ever Tottenham game, albeit a pre-season one, also fills me with a sense of pride, even if he does insist he now supports Arsenal…

Articles by Ben McAleer
  1. Liverpool FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    A. SlotLiverpool

    Arne Slot warned the 'end is near' by former Liverpool legend

    Arne Slot's days at Liverpool are numbered, according to former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann. The Dutchman guided the Merseyside giants to the Premier League title in his debut season at Anfield but Liverpool's title defence lies in tatters with six defeats in the opening 12 league games of the season. And on a dire run of form, it's perhaps only a matter of time before Slot is shown the exit.

  2. Santos v Sport Recife - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarSantos FC

    Neymar defies medical advice to play in crucial Santos win

    Neymar went against advice from doctors to play through on for Santos as they secured a crucial win in their bid to beat the drop from Brazil's top flight. Santos hosted Brasileirao footers Sport Recife and secured what could prove to be a vital three points as they look to stave off the threat of relegation. And Neymar was key in a 3-0 victory that may have ended the forward's season.

  3. FBL-BRA-TUN-FRIENDLYAFP
    C. AncelottiManchester United

    The reason Ancelotti never wanted to be Man Utd manager

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the reason that Carlo Ancelotti never wanted to be Manchester United manager. Solskjaer was United boss between 2018 and 2021, a period in which Ancelotti was head coach of Everton. Solskjaer has admitted why the legendary Italian boss would never take on the United job, explaining what happened in a game between United and the Toffees.

  4. Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    K. MitomaBrighton

    Brighton apologise after insensitive use of WWII image

    Brighton have been forced to issue an apology after winger Kaoru Mitoma and an academy talent posed for a picture with an image of an infamous Japanese WWII soldier. The post sparked huge backlash on social media, particularly in China, as the Premier League side 'sincerely apologised' for any offence caused by the post in question, uploaded as part of the academy's participation in the Premier League Christmas Truce Tournament.

  5. Besiktas v Adana Demirspor - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    O. SolskjaerManchester United

    Solskjaer reveals which surprising English club he nearly joined before Man Utd

    Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the lid on a single appearance that changed the course of his entire career. The striker moved to United in July 1996, joining from Norwegian side Molde for just £1.5m, winning the Champions League three years later. But it could have been so different, revealing the Manchester giants weren't the only English side interested in securing his services almost three decades ago.

  7. Aston Villa v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    E. RoebuckEngland

    Ellie Roebuck receives first Lionesses call-up since 2023

    Ellie Roebuck has returned to the England squad for meetings with China and Ghana, the FA has confirmed. The Aston Villa stopper replaces Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating due to injury, her first time being selected by the Lionesses since shortly after the 2023 World Cup. In the intervening years, Roebuck's health issues had put her entire career in severe jeopardy.

  8. FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTDAFP
    L. MartinezManchester United

    Man Utd defender Martinez declared 'ready to play'

    Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is in contention to face Crystal Palace on Sunday having returned to full fitness following a lengthy injury layoff. The Argentine suffered an ACL injury against Palace at Old Trafford back in February. Having made the matchday squad against Everton on Monday, Ruben Amorim has confirmed that signals his availability moving forward.

  9. Chelsea FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    M. CucurellaEstevao

    Cucurella credited with significant role in Estevao explosion

    Marc Cucurella has helped Estevao along massively since the teenager arrived at Chelsea, contributing to his explosion of form. The Blues agreed a deal with Brazilian side Palmeiras to sign the youngster last year but he was unable to move to Stamford Bridge until after his 18th birthday back in April. Estevao has since made a huge impact in west London, quickly established as a fan favourite.

  1. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    P. CrouchLiverpool

    Peter Crouch slams 'defensively woeful' Liverpool

    Peter Crouch has hit out at Liverpool' defensive frailty after they lost another game in midweek. The Reds fell to a disappointing 4-1 home loss to PSV in the Champions League to extend their losing streak by three-goal margins to three matches. In that time, Liverpool have conceded 10 goals, and Crouch took aim at the defending champions as they look to rescue their season this weekend.

  5. Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    W. RooneyLiverpool

    Rooney claims Liverpool risk turning into Man Utd

    Wayne Rooney has slammed Liverpool's 'leaders' after the Reds fell to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White condemned the Premier League champions to a sixth league defeat of the season as their title defence lies in tatters following another subpar showing.

  7. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-UNION BERLIN-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
    V. KompanyBayern Munich

    Kompany insists Bayern 'will solve' set-piece weakness

    Vincent Kompany insists that his Bayern Munich side will iron out their set-piece weakness before they take on Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Bayern returned to winning ways with a resounding 6-2 victory over Freiburg but went behind on home turf to two early corners as their dead-ball issues came to the fore once more.

  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Donald TrumpSocial gfx/ Goal Arabia
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    Trump ally admits she 'didn't recognise' Ronaldo

    A Donald Trump ally has admitted she didn't recognise Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star's recent visit to the White House. The trip to meet the US President came as part of a visiting delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump hosted a dinner at the White House, which was attended by Ronaldo and fiancee Georgina Rodriguez.

  9. FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-MAN CITYAFP
    P. GuardiolaManchester City

    Guardiola wants to buy £13.5m luxury Barcelona mansion

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to buy a £13.5m Barcelona mansion as his divorce with wife Cristina Serra nears completion. The pair are finalising the final details of their separation with reports in Spain stating there is no way back for the pair. Guardiola and Serra confirmed that are to part ways back in January, with the divorce described as 'imminent' in August.

  10. Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport
    T. RodmanWashington Spirit

    Rodman speaks out on Spirit future after NWSL final defeat

    Trinity Rodman has spoken out about her NWSL future as the Washington Spirit look to retain the forward's services. USWNT star Rodman's current deal in the capital expires next month and the Spirit are keen to keep 23-year-old after another strong season. DC Power have reportedly lodged an offer, which exceeds the Spirit's offer owing to the NWSL wage cap structure, while there is also interest from England's WSL.

