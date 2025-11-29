Ben McAleer

News writer & editor

📝 Bio: I am a freelance football expert with over 15 years’ experience in the industry. Having put the ‘free’ into freelance after graduating Bath Spa University with a degree in Media Communications in 2010, I was lucky enough to make the move into full-time work with football stats website WhoScored.com in 2013, progressing through the ranks until I became Head of Content in 2022 before leaving in 2025. I’ve been lucky enough to write about the sport I love for well over a decade, which includes the privilege of attending some of the biggest games in the Premier League and Champions League.

⚽ My Football Story: A frustrated Tottenham fan, I can recall my first ever match at White Hart Lane as my dad dragged me along to a drab 0-0 draw with Wimbledon in January 1999. While it hardly set the world alight, this was the match that remarkably made me fall in love with the beautiful game. Since then, I’ve been to countless games at home and abroad, as both a fan and as press, letting out a sound that no man should make as Dele Alli scored that goal at Crystal Palace. I’ve also had the privilege of seeing the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the flesh.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Expert opinion & analysis

Sub-editing

Scout reports

News writing & editing

Premier League, Champions League, Europa League & European football

Betting

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Travelling to Wembley for the 2008 Carling Cup final as Tottenham beat Chelsea thanks to Jonathan Woodgate’s face. It was the longest 120 minutes of my life but the relief as the full-time whistle blew… gives me goosebumps to this day. Taking my son to his first ever Tottenham game, albeit a pre-season one, also fills me with a sense of pride, even if he does insist he now supports Arsenal…