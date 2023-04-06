PSG offering Lionel Messi a contract extension is CRAZY - the brand is not more important than glory

The Argentina international has never really settled in the French capital, and it makes no sense for him to stay for another year

Lionel Messi, head down, making a beeline for the tunnel, whistles ringing in his ears – it's become a common sight at full-time at the Parc des Princes. But no less shocking. After all, we're talking about the greatest player of all time, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion, being booed and jeered by his own club's supporters.

"It's embarrassing," Thierry Henry told Amazon Prime after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 loss to Lyon on Sunday. "You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season.

"Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did... I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona."

And he could. Joan Laporta, Xavi and Sergi Roberto have all made it clear that he would be welcomed back at Camp Nou with open arms.

But he could also stay at the Parc des Princes, and the obvious question everyone has been asking in the wake of the latest show of antipathy towards Messi from the PSG faithful is: why would he want to? He clearly deserves so much better.

However, it also feels pertinent to ask, why on earth do PSG want to keep him?...