Pep Guardiola isn’t bored yet! England warned off kneejerk sack call on Thomas Tuchel amid tactical questions of Three Lions boss following World Cup semi-final defeat

England are well versed in glorious failure, having suffered major tournament heartache on a regular basis over the course of the last six decades. From Diego Maradona to Cristiano Ronaldo via penalty shootouts, red cards and back-to-back Euros finals defeats, the Three Lions have found it impossible to get over the line.

Asked to pick out the biggest lesson that needs to be taken from another near miss, in order to avoid seeing history repeat itself again, ex-Everton and Manchester City star Lescott - who won 26 caps in his playing days - added: “Main lesson? Again, it's easy to say now because it's over, but there's a case to say ‘continue to do what you're doing, it's working’.

“I don't know how many saves Jordan Pickford made up until we scored, but then after we scored, he's having to make a few - a lot more, and they're hitting the post, and I think that's just the way any game goes.

“When there's nothing to lose for you as a team, and there was nothing to lose for Argentina, they can make the most exciting subs and be expansive because if they lose 2-0, it's no different, they're out. So the game went in our favour up until that point, and then all of a sudden, they had nothing to lose, and now we're forced back.

“I think even after they scored their first goal, we were on the ascendancy for a few minutes, I think we had a spell on top of them and they were penned in their box. Do we not recognise that just happens in football? But unfortunately for us, it happened for too long, and we weren't able to keep them out.”