Mason Greenwood and Roberto De Zerbi reunion at Tottenham? Premier League transfer talk addressed as ‘growing friction’ nudges ex-Man Utd forward towards Marseille exit

Despite a prolific stint in Ligue 1, Greenwood's time in the south of France is reaching a complicated conclusion. A TeamTalk report suggests that "growing friction" behind the scenes has made a summer exit almost inevitable, with the player's relationship with current Marseille boss Habib Beye deteriorating significantly over recent months.

The 24-year-old has faced increasing internal and external scrutiny, with club legend Christophe Dugarry recently claiming the forward should never represent the side again following a dip in form. While his on-pitch numbers remain strong, questions over his commitment during training sessions have surfaced, prompting the French giants to consider cashing in on their star asset during the upcoming window.