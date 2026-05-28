AFP
Marseille will listen to Mason Greenwood transfer offers this summer, confirms new sporting director
Lorenzi takes the reins at the Velodrome
Marseille have officially confirmed the appointment of Lorenzi as the club's new sporting director. The former Brest executive arrives in the south of France with a reputation for shrewd recruitment, taking over the role previously held by Benatia to lead the club into a new era.
Speaking to the club's official website, Lorenzi expressed his pride in joining the Ligue 1 giants, stating: "Joining Olympique de Marseille is a chance, an honor, and a great challenge that I am proud to take up. Above all, I would like to thank the President and the owner for their trust. My goal is to contribute to the construction of a sustainable sporting project, rooted in clear values and the trust placed in the players who wear these colors. We will work with high standards, in the interest of the club and its supporters."
- AFP
A decision looming on Greenwood
One of the most pressing issues on Lorenzi's desk is the future of Greenwood. The former Manchester United forward has been a key figure on the pitch, having made 45 appearances across all competitions during the 2025- 2026 season, scoring 26 goals and providing 11 assists. However, his high market value makes him a primary candidate for a sale as Marseille look to navigate financial regulations and rebalance their budget for the 2026-27 campaign.
When questioned about Greenwood's status byL'Equipe, Lorenzi was remarkably transparent about the possibility of a summer exit. "He is one of the players who is the subject of great reflection," the sporting director admitted. "If an opportunity presents itself, inevitably, it will have to be considered. But there is the position of the club, that of the player, it is also up to us to manage it internally and to find the best possible solution for all parties."
A new philosophy for Marseille recruitment
Beyond individual player futures, Lorenzi outlined a shift in the club's overall transfer strategy, especially as Marseille finished the Ligue 1 season in fifth place and will compete in the Europa League next term instead of the Champions League. The new chief is aiming to move away from high-priced individual stars in favour of building a more cohesive unit that resonates with the passionate Marseille fanbase, while also placing a greater emphasis on the club's youth academy.
Discussing his vision for the upcoming market, Lorenzi added to L'Equipe: "It's going to be necessary to be a little more inventive in recruitment. I prioritize the collective. We will have to manage to go and find players capable of creating a connection, an identity. Players who will fight on the pitch, and with whom the supporters will be able to identify, including also the training centre, with a few young people emerging to develop them and eventually have returns on investment in the longer term."
- AFP
Pressure mounting as summer window nears
The timing of Lorenzi's arrival is critical, with the DNCG (French football's financial watchdog) closely monitoring the club's accounts. The sale of a high-value asset like Greenwood would provide Marseille with the necessary breathing room to pursue the "inventive" signings Lorenzi has promised to the Velodrome faithful.