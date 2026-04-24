Are Man Utd one of them? Two Premier League clubs ask transfer questions of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

While no official proposals have been tabled, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has verified that at least two Premier League clubs have reached out to understand Milan's financial demands. The discussions have primarily focused on Leao’s current salary situation and the exact fee required to tempt the Rossoneri into a sale this summer.

Providing clarity on the current state of the deal and the nature of the interest, Romano stated on his YouTube channel: "I can tell you that several Premier League clubs have made calls to understand the situation of Leao. How much is he worth? How much does AC Milan want? What is his salary situation? So several Premier League clubs, more than one, I can tell you, it's been two, let's say, from what I heard, two Premier League clubs are calling to understand the situation."

He added: "We are not talking about official proposals. At the moment, we are not talking about official negotiations, but Premier League clubs have started making calls to understand the situation."