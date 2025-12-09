'It can become an issue' - Man Utd legend reveals 'big worry' about Matheus Cunha

Parker believes Cunha brings an edge and urgency that United have long lacked. Speaking about the 25-year-old’s influence, he offered glowing approval of the Brazilian’s work rate and mindset.

In an interview with MyBettingSites.co.uk, he said: "Cunha has done very well. He is very unselfish in everything he does. He never stops running, and sometimes he might even do too much, but that is just the way he is. His teammates need him and the team needs a player like him, because he gets the other people going. It affects his teammates a lot when he is not playing, so I really think he is important to the team."

Parker went on to compare Cunha to another United icon, while insisting that his performances at Wolves last season demonstrated a level of quality that always appeared too elevated for a struggling side.

He added: "His attitude is great and he never gives up. Man United haven’t had a player like him for a long, long time. He is a bit like Park [Ji-sung] in a way, but quicker. He has made a massive difference. He did amazingly for Wolves and he was too good to be in that team."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!