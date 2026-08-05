Man Utd unveil Eva Olid as new head coach following Marc Skinner's shock departure just one month before new WSL season

Speaking upon the announcement of her appointment, Olid said: "The opportunity to become head coach of Man Utd is a dream come true. The club has outstanding infrastructure and everything we need to achieve our ambitions. We have an excellent training facility, an academy that is already producing players capable of performing in a competitive first team and an exceptional group of support staff.

"There is already so much talent within our squad and I am excited to work with the players to support them to fulfil their immense potential. I am joining Manchester United at a really exciting time. There is a clear alignment in our shared vision for long-term success. I cannot wait to begin preparing a team that will make our incredible supporters proud."

Matt Johnson, the club's director of women's football, added: "Eva is an outstanding coach with an incredible determination to succeed. Her remarkable achievements at Hearts showcased her ability to maximise the potential of individual players whilst also implementing an exciting style of football. We are delighted that she will now bring those qualities to Man Utd.

"Eva is the perfect coach to lead us into an exciting new era. She shares our commitment to developing exciting homegrown and young players, a tradition deeply embedded in our club’s history and culture, as well as improving established senior internationals, both of which form an integral part of our vision for long-term, sustainable success."