Luis Diaz confirms 'negotiations' with Liverpool over summer transfer exit in bombshell statement as Barcelona & Bayern Munich circle for Colombian winger
Luis Diaz has admitted he remains "very happy" at Liverpool but revealed he is assessing his options amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
- Diaz admits to 'negotiations' over summer transfer
- Liverpool star wanted by Barcelona and Bayern
- Also interest from Saudi Pro League