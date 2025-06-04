Liverpool's 2025 summer transfer priorities: Reunite Florian Wirtz with Jeremie Frimpong at Anfield as soon as possible - but ditch Darwin Nunez

The Reds may have romped to the 2024-25 Premier League title, but it's already clear that they're going to be very busy in the market

Liverpool boss Arne Slot did something truly remarkable last season. He made replacing the iconic Jurgen Klopp look easy, as the former Feyenoord coach led the Reds to Premier League glory. Perhaps even more impressively, he did so with just one new player in Federico Chiesa - and even then, the Dutchman barely used the Italian attacker.

It's, therefore, exciting to think what Slot might achieve with a significantly strengthened squad because it's already clear that Richard Hughes & Co. mean business this summer. After last year's infuriating inactivity (even in terms of tying Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold down to new contracts), the Reds are now seemingly intent on doing as much business as possible before the end of June.

Indeed, a deal for Jeremie Frimpong has already been completed, which has really taken the edge off Alexander-Arnold's departure for Real Madrid, and it seems that more world-class reinforcements are on the way.

