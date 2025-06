This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Luis Diaz is Barcelona bound! Liverpool star ready to snub new contract and huge Saudi Arabia offer to join Lamine Yamal, Raphinha & Co Liverpool L. Diaz Transfers Barcelona Premier League LaLiga Luis Diaz has his heart set on a move to Barcelona and is ready to turn down a contract extension offer from Liverpool, a report says. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luis Diaz wants to move to Barcelona

Liverpool insist on a renewal

Turned down big offers from Saudi clubs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱