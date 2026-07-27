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Lisandro Martinez explains why Argentina squad turned away from Spain World Cup trophy presentation as he rubbishes 'arrogant' claims
Martinez defends Argentine conduct
Martinez has reacted with defiance to the storm of criticism aimed at Argentina following their 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain in New Jersey. The Manchester United defender insists that the viral images of his team facing away from the trophy lift were not a slight against the victors, but a moment shared with their traveling supporters.
- AFP
Respect for the fans
The image of the Argentine squad standing with their backs to the podium at MetLife Stadium became an instant flashpoint for social media debate, with many branding Lionel Scaloni’s side as 'classless.' However, Martinez was adamant that the gesture was misunderstood by those watching on television.
"The image where we appear with our backs to the camera was because we stayed singing with our fans," the defender clarified. "It was a show of respect towards the Argentine fans, we couldn’t leave. After the final, we greeted all the Spanish players and coaching staff."
Martinez rejects 'arrogant' claims
The controversy surrounding Argentina's conduct was intensified by a series of post-match confrontations. Leandro Paredes clashed with Gavi and Eric Garcia on the pitch, while assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also involved in an altercation with Dani Olmo, adding to the scrutiny following the final. However, Martinez dismissed the criticism aimed at Argentina, insisting much of the reaction was unfounded.
"I have mixed feelings. It makes me a little angry because they have no basis for generating that hatred," Martinez added. "They say we're arrogant but maybe it says more about the people who say those things than about us. We have always been respectful to our opponents."
- (C)Getty Images
Scaloni stands by his squad
Despite the criticism directed at Argentina after the final, Scaloni defended his players' conduct and insisted they had set the right example in defeat. The head coach praised their attitude after the loss and maintained they handled the disappointment with dignity.
He said after the match: "We accept that we lost, we gave everything, we arrived at a very crucial moment, but if they leave everything on the field like they did today, it's a great example for our people and country. You lose and you have to get back up again. Today we showed that we know how to lose."
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