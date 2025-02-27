The Lionesses are roaring again! Winners and losers as improving England prove Euro 2025 credentials in opening round of Nations League clashes

Despite a disappointing draw against Portugal, Sarina Wiegman's side bounced back to beat Spain in a statement of intent ahead of the summer

England's opening camp of 2025 was certainly up and down. After a fast start in Portugal on Friday, the Lionesses faded in the second half and conceded a predictable equaliser in a game that left many questioning Sarina Wiegman's in-game management. Fast-forward five days, though, and the mood changed dramatically, after a 1-0 win over world champions Spain with what was arguably England's best performance since the 2023 Women's World Cup.

It felt like a timely reminder of what the Lionesses are capable of, with little over four months to go until their European Championship defence begins in Switzerland this summer. It also served as proof that, despite being many people's favourite to win that title, Spain are not unbeatable either. England will play La Roja in the group stages of the tournament and perhaps again later on, if things go well for both. This victory will give them huge belief.

But that result also shouldn't gloss over what happened on Friday. Yes, the Lionesses are capable of these big highs, but it is unlikely that they will produce their best performances in every game at the Euros. They need to be able to win and win again when that top level isn't there, as it wasn't for the second half in Portugal. Doing that will surely be the focus over the next few months.

Moreover, it's easy to forget these games aren't friendlies. This was the start of England's Nations League campaign, too, and to get four points from these opening two games, which puts them second in the group, only behind Portugal because Francisco Neto's side got an away win this week as opposed to the Lionesses' home one, was positive in a competition that will also impact seeding for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from England's first camp of 2025...