La Liga president uses disturbing 'buying cocaine' & 'child sex' references as Javier Tebas goes on bizarre WhatsApp & Meta football piracy tirade
In a rant about football piracy, La Liga president Javier Tebas has made a series of disturbing references to 'child sex' and 'buying cocaine'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tebas spoke at Intellectual Property Summit in Miami
- Made bizarre references to drugs and 'child sex'
- Part of broader tirade about football piracy