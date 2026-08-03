Kai Havertz sets bold Arsenal target as Gunners eye historic quadruple after Premier League triumph

Speaking on the club's ambitious targets for the upcoming campaign, Havertz emphasised that the squad have no intention of letting their standards slip after winning the league.

The Germany international stated: "We want all the trophies. That's what we're here for. We won the Premier League now but there's a lot more that we can do."

He explained what it will take to win all four competitions: "We have to reach another level to make that happen because we know how long the season is and how hard it is to go through all the competitions. We want to do it better again this year and make things happen again."