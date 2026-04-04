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'He will play in a wheelchair!' - Harry Kane told he must be fit for Real Madrid clash as Joshua Kimmich & Vincent Kompany provide update on injured Bayern striker
Clear goal for the Bernabeu
After Kane - who has netted 48 goals and provided five assists across all competitions this season - missed Bayern's 3-2 victory at Freiburg due to ankle problems, all eyes are now on the upcoming first-leg clash in the elite competition against Real Madrid. The Munich medical department is working under high pressure to get the England captain fit in time for the blockbuster on Tuesday night.
Sporting director Max Eberl gave an insight into the striker's current recovery process after the win in Breisgau, speaking to Sky Germany. "The physios are working on it. He is constantly on-site and receiving treatment. We believe that it will work out," Eberl explained hopefully.
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Kimmich's curious wheelchair claim
Teammate Joshua Kimmich was particularly confident regarding Kane's situation. The Germany captain can hardly imagine a quarter-final without the record-breaking goalscorer and used a drastic but metaphor to emphasise the Englishman's importance. "He'll even play there in a wheelchair," Kimmich said aggressively, adding: "I expect him to be fit and on the pitch on Tuesday."
This attitude reflects the spirit within the team, which travels to Spain with a lot of momentum after the furious comeback in Freiburg. Despite trailing 0-2, the Munich side turned the match in their favour on Saturday - a victory that puts them nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund and moves them significantly closer to securing the Bundesliga title.
Kompany relies on his gut feeling
Coach Vincent Kompany, who initially rested regular starters like Michael Olise, Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano at the weekend, also looks positively at the situation. The coach trusts in his striker's robustness. "My gut feeling is that he'll make it," the Belgian stated for the record.
In order not to take any further risks for the game in Madrid, the recently sidelined Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were only brought on during the second half in Freiburg.
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Bayern advantage after Real's slip-up?
While Bayern head into the trip with a victory in their luggage despite the concerns over Kane, the dress rehearsal for Real Madrid was anything but ideal. Madrid suffered a defeat at Mallorca, which further increases the pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa's team in front of the home crowd at the Bernabeu.