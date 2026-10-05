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imago-sport-1084154798.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

Joao Cancelo hails 'instinct' behind stunning goal in Portugal victory against Norway

J. Cancelo
Portugal
Portugal vs Norway
Norway
UEFA Nations League A
Barcelona
LaLiga

Joao Cancelo credited natural intuition for his sensational long-range equaliser during Portugal's hard-fought 2-1 Nations League win over Norway. The versatile full-back unleashed a vicious first-time strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty box, dragging his side level almost immediately after falling behind to maintain their perfect start.

  • Full-back inspires dramatic comeback triumph

    Barcelona full-back Cancelo sparked Portugal's revival with a sensational long-range strike from the edge of the area following a well-weighted throw-in from Nuno Mendes. The stunning equaliser immediately cancelled out Kristoffer Ajer's opener, which had handed Norway the lead just two minutes earlier. Goncalo Ramos then sealed the comeback with a 79th-minute winner, ensuring the Selecao das Quinas maintained their flawless record of four straight wins in Group A4 despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

  • imago-sport-1084152551.jpgNTB

    Instinct guided emphatic equalising strike

    The spectacular strike took the defender's international tally to 14 goals in 77 appearances for his country. Explaining his split-second decision to shoot rather than look for a pass, Cancelo told RTP: "I was well positioned for Nuno's throw-in, because I know Nuno has a very powerful throw. When I saw the ball hit the ground for the first time, it was instinct, I looked at the goal and, thank God, it went well and it was a goal."

  • Caution prompts early tactical withdrawal

    Despite his decisive contribution in front of goal, the full-back picked up a booking that triggered an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of Portugal's clash against Denmark in November.

    Conscious that walking a disciplinary tightrope had curbed his effectiveness, Cancelo accepted his withdrawal just past the hour mark: "It affected me, and my substitution was partly because of that. I understood the manager's decision to make the substitution.

    "The most important thing about my goal was helping the team score after we conceded against Norway. That was the most important thing at that moment."

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  • imago-sport-1084154800.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Domestic duties follow international high

    Having helped secure maximum points on the international stage, Cancelo will now switch his full attention back to club commitments with Barcelona. The 32-year-old defender is targeting a starting berth when the Blaugrana return to La Liga action against Getafe this weekend.