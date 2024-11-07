Inter Miami sent Neymar transfer ‘disaster’ warning amid talk of Brazilian superstar reforming ‘MSN’ strike partnership with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez in MLS
Inter Miami have been sent a Neymar transfer “disaster” warning amid talk of the Brazilian forward reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-Barcelona star currently in Saudi Arabia
- Has struggled with injury during that spell
- Reports of interest from the United States