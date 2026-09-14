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‘Insane’ Cristiano Ronaldo retirement prediction made by Gus Poyet as ‘slower’ Portuguese GOAT is told he can play in Saudi Pro League for as long as he wants
Is 233-cap Ronaldo finished with Portugal?
Questions have been asked of whether the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward should, after reaching 233 caps, still form part of international plans with Portugal. He struggled to make the desired impact at that level when gracing the 2026 World Cup - although he was not the only member of Roberto Martinez’s squad to fall into that category.
Gracing FIFA’s flagship event for a seventh time has been ruled out - despite that tournament heading to Portugal, Spain and Morocco in 2030 - as Ronaldo would be into his mid-40s by that point.
Euro 2028 may be possible, if competitive fire continues to burn brightly, but focus is expected to be narrowed on club matters. As things stand, CR7 is working on a contract - which remains the most lucrative in world football - through to the summer of 2027.
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Al-Nassr contract running down during 1,000-goal hunt
Decisions will soon need to be made on what happens next. Does he agree another extension in Riyadh, potentially a rolling 12-month deal, or take on a new challenge before calling it a day?
Poyet, who took in a brief spell at the helm of Al-Khaleej last season, believes that Ronaldo can remain on Al-Nassr’s books for the foreseeable future. His son, Cristiano Jr, continues to work his way through the academy ranks there and may soon become a first-team colleague.
There is also the small matter of 1,000 competitive goals to be factored into the equation. He is just 21 efforts short of hitting that target and will hope to reach that remarkable mark before the 2026-27 campaign comes to a close.
How long could Ronaldo play in the Saudi Pro League?
Asked how long Ronaldo could play in Saudi Arabia for, having witnessed the standard there first-hand, Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the trusted guide for betting sites - told GOAL: “Until he wants.
“Because look, the Saudi Arabia Championship got something very clear and it's very good that everybody knows. The teams that can push for a special player, they really push and they make a difference. Even a few others, they are changing the strategy at the moment, which is very good, but it's still paying a lot. And then you've got the teams that they cannot sign. And when you play against them, it's unfair.
“I was there for a month and I'm very pleased I went there for a month because I visited Saudi Arabia in 2024 to see it from inside. I saw a few games, but you know, you as a coach, you understand and you think, ‘OK, I can do that, I can do that’. But then in training, it's a different matter.
“And that month gave me a clear picture of where you go to a team, what you're going to get, how you can play, how you can use your resources. And when you go to another team, with Ronaldo, then you have a different kind of situation.
“So it's very clear for me. And maybe people from outside, they don't realise that. There is four teams, government-based financially. There is another three or four teams private. They are pushing tremendously - one is with Brendan Rodgers. Very, very good standards and very good facilities and stadiums, new stadiums, amazing. And then you've got the six or seven, they're going to play for relegation.
“And those ones, if you miss two foreigners that you can have in your team, you're dead, you go down. You cannot miss anyone. And those kind of situations, they are tricky because also most of the teams, they go for experience. But experience means a certain age and it's too hot and you need to run and it's a game.
“So it's a tricky one. But Ronaldo, I mean, when I look at him, there is not many players like him physically. Obviously, he's slower. He knows that. Obviously, you start losing some agility. He knows that. And that's why he's probably playing there.
“Listen, don't go too far with [Lionel] Messi. Messi is playing in MLS - you can put that in the top divisions in the world. So there is certain moments for certain leagues and Ronaldo can still play.
“I think he's staying. I don't think the time for retirement comes before 1,000 goals. No way. That would be insane.”
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Hollywood actor? Ronaldo thinking about the future
Ronaldo has dropped the odd hint that retirement now forms part of his thoughts, with there acceptance that - even as an apparently superhuman entity - he cannot go on forever.
There are plenty of exciting avenues for him to explore once a record-shattering playing career comes to a close, with many tipping him to head for Hollywood and try his luck in the blockbuster movie industry. There are still targets to be hit before that day comes, with Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League eager for him to remain part of their respective projects for as long as possible.
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