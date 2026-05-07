Harry Kane labels Paris Saint-Germain 'favourites' for Champions League final as Bayern Munich star admits he may snub showdown against Arsenal

PSG enter the final with the opportunity to join Real Madrid as the only club to successfully defend their title in the Champions League era. Kane believes their status as reigning champions gives them the edge over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

"PSG being champions probably hold the right to be slight favourites but overall, two top teams going at it and it will be an even match," Kane said when assessing the tactical battle ahead.

The 32-year-old striker praised the quality of both finalists but noted that PSG’s experience in high-pressure situations might be the deciding factor. "It is really even. Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final. Us and PSG have a similar way of going about it. Some of the other top teams have a different style. That is the beauty of football, it can be anything that gets you over the line."

When asked if he will tune in to see PSG take on his former north London rivals, Arsenal, the ex-Tottenham striker admitted he is yet to decide. "I don't know, it depends where I am. Right now I am just disappointed."