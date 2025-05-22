GOAL's alternative Premier League awards: From Rookie of the Year and the Funniest Moment to Best Dressed Manager and Worst Refereeing Decision

Liverpool were the runaway champions, but at least their rivals stood a chance of scooping some of our made-up prizes instead...

The Premier League season is pretty much over, folks. Save for the final day Champions League scramble, all of the important races are done and dusted. There's even a seemingly unanimous pick for the Player of the Year, with Mohamed Salah set for a clean sweep of the various awards.

That doesn't mean the season was without event, drama or comedy, though. Far from that. The beauty of the Premier League is that even when the stakes are reduced, you can still find enjoyment in it.

So come and take a walk down GOAL's red carpet as we take you through our alternative awards ceremony...