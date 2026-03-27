'Gio has to be the one to do that' - Freddy Adu believes Reyna's unique skillset is crucial for the USMNT to succeed in 2026 World Cup

While being in a position to call upon proven performers in Europe, such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, the U.S. cannot afford to lean too heavily on a couple of individuals. Responsibility for providing creativity and goal threat must be shared across multiple shoulders.

That is where Reyna, as one of the most technically-gifted players that American soccer has ever produced, comes in. Adu, who knows all about the pressure of trying to deliver on expectations, has said: “I'm a very big believer in an attacking midfielder being able to connect everything. And that's why I always said that Gio has to be the one to do that.”

The challenge has been set, with Reyna - who is now plying his club trade at Borussia Monchengladbach - needing to prove that he is capable of becoming another game-changing option for the USMNT.