Ferran Torres breaks silence on controversial 'Make Spain Great Again' cap after World Cup 2026 win

Ferran was not only the match-winner for Spain as they secured their second World Cup title, but he was also a central figure during the ensuing celebrations in Madrid. The Barcelona forward made global headlines after he was spotted sporting a distinctive red cap reading 'Make Spain Great Again'.

The controversial piece of headwear was a direct adaptation of Donald Trump's widely recognised 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan. Unsurprisingly, the winger's choice of attire immediately sparked a massive debate, drawing all kinds of reactions from observers across the globe.