England Women's 2024 fixtures & results: Lionesses' match schedule, TV channels, live streams & how to watch

A complete guide to England women's year, including how to watch games live and more

England's women's national team go into 2024 looking to put their disappointing end to 2023 behind them, with the Lionesses falling short of reaching the UEFA Women's Nations League finals, and thus not qualifying for the Olympic Games, in December.

That outcome put a dampener on what had been another historic year for this team under Sarina Wiegman. After winning the European Championships on home soil in 2022, England reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time last summer, though they were narrowly beaten in Sydney by Spain.

In 2024, there will be no major tournament for the Lionesses, with the focus on preparing the team accordingly for their defence of that Euros title in 2025 instead, which they will need to qualify for through the next stage of the Nations League, too.

GOAL has everything you need to know about England's 2024 schedule, fixtures and results and how to watch the team.