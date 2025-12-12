This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EA Sports FC 26 best young players: Highest potential wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers on Career Mode

If you're in the process of building a dynasty in EA Sports FC 26, you will need to invest in young talent - GOAL has you covered.

If you're kicking off a new save in EA Sports FC 26 Career Mode, you simply need to have an eye on the future and that means signing the best young players available. Whether you are a major club looking to secure the talent of the next Lionel Messi or a smaller team looking to make a profit by serving as a stepping-stone, buying high-potential young players is a key aspect of the game.

Here, GOAL brings you the best young players to sign in every position - from strikers and midfielders to defenders and goalkeepers - to help you get off to a flying start in Career Mode.

KEY:POS = Position | CR = Current Rating | PR = Potential Rating

  • endrickGetty Images

    Best young strikers & forwards in EA Sports FC 26: Wonderkid CFs & STs

    PlayerClubAgePOSCRPR
    EndrickReal Madrid19ST7791
    Francesco CamardaLecce17ST6587
    Mathys TelTottenham20ST7786
    Eli Junior KroupiBournemouth19ST7485
    Conrad HarderRB Leipzig20ST7485
    Charalampos KostoulasBrighton18ST7285
    Chido ObiMan Utd17ST6584
    Christian KofaneBayer Leverkusen19ST6884
    Marc GuiuChelsea19ST7184
    Francesco Pio EspositoLombardia20ST7284
    Jeronimo DominaUnion Santa Fe19ST7084
    Nelson WeiperMainz20ST7084
    Santiago CastroBologna20ST7684
    Kaye FuroClub Brugge18ST6383
    Kaua EliasShakhtar Donetsk19ST7183

    Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Endrick remains the best young striker in EA Sports FC 26, having also been deemed the forward with the most potential in FC 25. His rating at the beginning of the game is 77, but he has an exceptionally high ceiling of 91 - a rating which, if reached, would place him at a similar stature to players such as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

    AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda, who is on loan at Lecce in the game, follows Endrick in the potential stakes, with a possible rating of 87, putting him slightly ahead of Tottenham's Mathys Tel, whose potential is 86. Manchester United fans will be excited to see how Chido Obi develops, with the teen boasting a potential rating of 84 in the game.

  • Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2025-26Getty

    Best young midfielders in EA Sports FC 26: Wonderkid CAMs, RWs, LWs, CMs & CDMs

    PlayerClubAgePOSCRPR
    Lamine YamalBarcelona18RM8995
    Desire DouePSG20RW8591
    Joao NevesPSG20CM8590
    EstevaoChelsea18RM7889
    Jorthy MokioAjax17CDM7089
    Kenan YildizJuventus20CAM7989
    Arda GulerReal Madrid20RM8189
    Rodrigo MoraPorto18CAM7689
    Rio NgumohaLiverpool17LM6888
    Franco MastantuonoReal Madrid18CAM7788
    Geovany QuendaSporting18RM7688
    Antonio NusaRB Leipzig20LM7688
    Pablo GarciaReal Betis19RM6887
    Assane Diao DiaouneComo20LM7687
    Lucas BergvallTottenham19CM7787
    Ethan NwaneriArsenal18RW7687
    Warren Zaire-EmeryPSG19CM8087
    Arthur VermeerenMarseille20CM7787
    Julien DuranvilleBorussia Dortmund19RM7287
    Kees SmitAZ19CAM7287
    Lennart KarlBayern Munich17CAM6386
    Ayyoub BouaddiLOSC Lille17CM7586
    Konstantinos KaretsasGenk17CAM7086
    Maher CarizzoVelez19RM7286
    Joao CostaAl Ettifaq20RM7186

    It will come as little surprise to learn that Lamine Yamal is the best young midfielder in EA Sports FC 26 and, given that he is just 18, he will likely be so for the next few years. The Barcelona wonderkid is already one of the best players in the game and boasts a potential rating of 95, which means he is capable of emulating talents such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Paris Saint-Germain duo Desire Doue and Joao Neves follow Yamal, with potential ratings of 91 and 90 respectively, while the likes of Chelsea's Estevao (PR: 89) and Ajax defensive midfielder Jorthy Mokio (PR: 89) will be sought-after talents, especially if you are in control of a bigger club. Liverpool's exciting winger Rio Ngumoha leads an array of 17-year-old talents in our list, with the Anfield sensation possessing a potential rating of 88.

    Other intriguing talents within that 17-year-old cohort, include Bayern Munich youth Lennart Karl (PRL 86), Lille central midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi (PR: 86) and Genk's Greek CAM Konstantinos Karetsas (PR: 86).

  • Real Madrid C.F. v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Best young defenders in EA Sports FC 26: Wonderkid CBs, LBs & RBs

    PlayerClubAgePOSCRPR
    Dean HuijsenReal Madrid20CB8289
    Jorrel HatoChelsea19LB7889
    Pau CubarsiBarcelona18CB8288
    Givairo ReadFeyenoord19RB7588
    Finn JeltschStuttgart19CB7287
    Myles Lewis-SkellyArsenal18LB7887
    Luka VuskovicHamburg18CB7287
    El Chadaille BitshiabuRB Leipzig20CB7587
    Pietro ComuzzoFiorentina20CB7486
    Leny YoroMan Utd19CB7886
    Joaquin SeysClub Brugge20RB7386
    Joane GadouRB Salzburg18CB6685
    YarekPSV20CB7385
    Pau NavarroVillarreal20CB7085
    Jan-Carlo SimicAl-Ittihad20CB7085
    Diego LeonMan Utd18LB6485
    Martim FernandesPorto19RB7585
    Josh AcheampongChelsea19RB7085
    Tobias PalacioArgentinos Juniors18CB6985
    Ayden HeavenMan Utd18CB6984

    The two best young centre-backs in EA Sports FC 26 both play for Spain, but on either side of the Clásico divide. Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen (PR: 89) and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi (PR: 88), look set to form the defensive foundation for La Roja for years to come. German youth Finn Jeltsch and Croatian centre-half Jusko Vuskovic aren't far behind, with each boasting a potential rating of 87.

    Chelsea's Jorrel Hato is the best young left-back in the game, while the best young right-back is Givairo Read, who plays for Feyenoord. Manchester United should be well set for the future, with Leny Yoro, Diego Leon and Ayden Heaven all among the brightest young defensive talents in the game.

  • Best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 25: Wonderkid GKs

    PlayerClubAgePOSCRPR
    Guillaume RestesToulouse20GK7886
    Matthieu EpoloStandard Liege20GK7385
    Dennis SeimenPaderborn19GK6684
    Mike PendersStrasbourg20GK7384
    Lucca BrughmansGenk17GK5982
    Tiago Pereira CardosoBorussia Monchengladbach19GK6782
    Robin RisserLens20GK7282
    Ewen JaouenReims19GK6882
    Mathys NifloreDunkerque18GK6381
    Joeri HeerkensAjax19GK6480

    While he is getting to the older end of the wonderkid grouping, Guillaume Restes continues to be the best young goalkeeper in the game. However, the Toulouse shot-stoppers's potential has dropped from 88 to 86 in EA Sports FC 26. Matthieu Epolo has a similar ceiling (PR: 85), while German goalkeeper Dennis Seimen is still among the best young net-minders around.

    France appears to be a fertile ground for goalkeeper talent, with the likes of Robin Risser, Ewen Jaouen and Mathys Niflore all plying their trade in the country.

