'That's why I'm on this planet' - Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski vows to turn Sweden into 'one of the best' as injured winger aims to be fit for World Cup

Speaking to Viaplay, the Swedish international did not shy away from the reality of his situation. "I haven't played in a year. I know what the chances are," Kulusevski admitted. "But if there is one person on the planet who can do this, I would bet on myself. And we are not just going there to participate. Sweden will aim to be one of the best."

His ambition extends far beyond merely making the squad list. The former Juventus man is determined to ensure Sweden are respected on the global stage. "As long as I live, I will do everything I can so that Sweden, when we go out and play, will not be afraid of anyone. Brazil, France, whoever they are. That's why I'm on this planet. To give faith and love to my people," he said.