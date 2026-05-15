‘Very complementary’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi at Inter Miami could work as ex-Man Utd coach backs for CR7 for MLS move if Saudi title is captured

If that were to be the case, could the evergreen frontman be tempted to take on a new challenge and where could that be? When those questions were put to Meulensteen, a man who worked with Ronaldo at Manchester United, the Dutchman - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Best Betting Bonuses - said: “It could be. It's just the nature of the beast.

“If you look at him and obviously at this stage of his career, I think there are certain possibilities that have sailed - whether he would get tempted back into a club in Europe that plays in the Champions League, because that is what he would want.

“I possibly could see him going to the United States, do that for a year in MLS. We have all wondered what it would be like to play together with Messi. That would be something. Maybe he could be tempted to try that, rather than fighting against each other, put them in one team.”

Pressed further on whether the superstar statuses - and egos - of all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo could exist in the same starting XI, Meulensteen added: “They both are on a level par with what they've achieved - the games they've played, the goals they scored, but it's comparing apples and pears.

“I find it a senseless discussion, who's better, Cristiano or Messi? No, it's more of a case of what are you more drawn to? Messi is this smaller player, low gravity, leading the ball with his feet, jumping and changing, running, taking players on and Cristiano is this bulk of energy, strong, tall, dynamic, fast, powerful.

“They're both equally important. I think they're actually very complementary to each other and I think they would enjoy playing together.”