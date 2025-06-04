All completed Arsenal transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Arsenal transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

After consecutive seasons of pushing Manchester City to the wire in the Premier League title race before losing out to Liverpool last term, Arsenal enter the 2025-26 campaign looking to take that final step towards domestic and European glory. With Mikel Arteta continuing to lead the charge, the Gunners have once again dipped into the transfer market to reshape and reinforce their squad ahead of a defining season.

The club will see a number of incoming and outgoing moves as part of their long-term strategy, with a focus on squad depth and positional upgrades. Fans are eager to see how the new arrivals blend into an already dynamic core, while a few high-profile departures have also signalled the start of a new chapter in North London.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, GOAL brings you all the completed Arsenal transfers for the 2025-26 season, updated in real time.