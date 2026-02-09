Buttering him up?! Cole Palmer gets special message from Bruno Fernandes amid Man Utd transfer links after hat-trick heroics at Wolves

Palmer has sought to distance himself from gossip regarding his future, with there no substance to the speculation at present. He has said when addressing the shock rumours: “Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they? I don't pay too much attention to it. You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway so I don't pay attention to it.”

Chelsea have no intention of sanctioning a sale when it comes to Palmer, with a long-term deal put in place as they seek to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from the unlocking of further potential.

Current Blues boss Liam Rosenior is another to have rubbished the transfer rumours, with the 41-year-old seeing nothing at the start of his reign to suggest that a key part of his plans is feeling “homesick”.

Rosenior has said of Palmer: “I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems, and is, very, very happy to be here. He is a huge part of our long‑term plans, he's an outstanding player.

“There's no reason for assurance. It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at. Cole is very happy.

“I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it.

“It's simple. Cole is an incredible player. I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there are people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy.”