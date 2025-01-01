FBL-EUR-C3-DYNAMO KIEV-FERENCVAROSAFP
City Football Group reportedly buys out contract of Pascal Jansen from Ferencvaros, with Arne Slot's former assistant in line for NYCFC coach job

The 51-year-old Dutch manager looks set to take over the Eastern Conference MLS side heading into 2025

  • Pascal Jansen reportedly set to join NYCFC
  • Dutch manager to take over MLS side
  • Worked under Arne Slot previously

