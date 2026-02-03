Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante goes on STRIKE in attempt to force Fenerbahce transfer after deadline day deal dramatically collapsed

Fenerbahce were furious and placed the blame squarely on Al-Ittihad, saying in a statement: "The transfer process involving N’Golo Kanté and Youssef En-Nesyri with Al-Ittihad Club was carried out meticulously in all aspects and as planned by our club.

"Following the requests of our technical staff, agreements were reached with the players; medical examinations were completed, necessary approvals were obtained, and our club fulfilled all its obligations within the specified timeframe. The transfer registration documents were uploaded to the system correctly and completely within the specified period.

"However, due to the incorrect entry of the relevant TMS information by the other club, the process could not be completed within the transfer registration period, independently of our club. Accordingly, an extension was requested, necessary discussions were held with FIFA by our club, and all steps were taken to resolve the process.

"Despite this, the other club has not completed the process without providing any justification. As a result of these developments, the transfer process has unfortunately not been finalised. We understand and share the disappointment this has caused within our community.

"Our club continues its squad restructuring with the same determination and discipline in line with its sporting goals."