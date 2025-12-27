Getty Images Sport
Chelsea legend John Terry in contention for first managerial role but faces competition from ex-Rangers boss
- Getty Images Sport
Rowett left Oxford after a year in charge
Rowett took charge of Oxford last year with the club just a point above the relegation zone and he ultimately guided the club to a 17th-placed finish last season. However, Oxford won only four of their opening 22 league matches and defeat at Charlton prior to Christmas Day saw Rowett relieved of his duties.
"Gary joined during a challenging period and deserves immense credit for the hard work and leadership that saw us retain our Championship status last season," chairman Grant Ferguson told the club's official website following Rowett's exit.
"However, following a disappointing run of results, we have had to take this difficult decision in the best interests of the club. On behalf of the board, I would like to place on record our thanks to Gary and Mark for their contribution and to wish them all the best for the future."
Craig Short took interim charge for the Boxing Day welcome of Southampton, and guided Oxford to a 2-1 home triumph as goals from Tyler Goodrham and Stanley Mills secured a vital three points, though the U's were left red-faced after Rowett's pre-match programme notes were printed despite his dismissal three days earlier.
Terry hoping for first role in management
Attention now turns to Rowett's long-term successor with Terry emerging as a potential target for the Championship side. The Chelsea legend and former centre-back is keen for a route into management having acted as assistant head coach with Aston Villa under Dean Smith.
Terry was briefly part of the Leicester staff under Smith before he returned to Chelsea as the club's academy coach in 2023. The 45-year-old has most recently been managing in the Baller League with the 26ers, but is looking to take over as head coach of a professional team.
Terry has long been on the Oxford radar, and he was interviewed for the role as head coach before the club turned to Des Buckingham in November 2023. Buckingham proved an immediate hit with supporters having guided the club to the Championship via the playoffs after they beat Bolton at Wembley last year.
The 40-year-old was dismissed last December in a move that disappointed supporters. Even so, Oxford's decision makers have kept tabs on Terry, and may return for the Englishman in their managerial pursuit.
Beale and Mowbray in contention for Oxford role
Terry, though, isn't the only name in the running for the vacant Oxford managerial role. Former Rangers, QPR and Sunderland boss Michael Beale, who like Terry was also an assistant manager at Villa, is among the favourites to succeed Rowett in Oxfordshire.
Tony Mowbray, Paddy McCarthy and Liam Manning are also in the running for the Oxford job as the U's look to make a quick appointment in their bid to remain in the Championship. That said, Terry is expected to be considered for the role.
Victory over Southampton on Boxing Day was a boost for the U's, but they remain outside of the relegation zone on goal difference at the expense of Portsmouth, who have a game in hand over Oxford.
Oxford hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time
Oxford will hope to follow up their Boxing Day triumph against Saints and claim back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they welcome Swansea to the Kassam Stadium in midweek.
The U's then kick off 2026 with tricky trips to promotion chasing Ipswich and a game at a rejuvenated Sheffield United. Following their game at Bramall Lane, Oxford have a two-week break before they return home for a game against Bristol City and will hope to have named a Rowett successor by the time they face the Robins.
