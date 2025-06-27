Barcelona on track to tie Frenkie de Jong to new contract as Joan Laporta and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman discuss midfielder's future
Frenkie de Jong is set to stay at Barcelona, with Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman confirming positive talks and a shared desire for a long-term future.
- Laporta confirms progress and upcoming news
- Contract renewal talks are in final stages
- Koeman says De Jong is “very happy” at Barcelona