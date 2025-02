This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Another twist in the Frenkie de Jong saga as Hansi Flick makes key decision on Barcelona midfielder's future amid constant transfer links F. de Jong Barcelona H. Flick LaLiga Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly wants to tie Frenkie de Jong to a new contract after repeatedly being linked with a transfer exit. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below De Jong linked with Barcelona exit

Twist in midfielder's future

Flick makes key decision on Dutchman Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga SEV BAR Match preview