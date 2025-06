This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong offers update on future plans as La Liga giants prepare new contract for Dutch star F. de Jong Barcelona LaLiga Frenkie de Jong has offered a fresh update on his future at Barcelona as contract talks with the midfielder continue. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below De Jong offers update on future

Dutch midfielder expected to stay at the club

Could take a pay-cut to remain at Barcelona Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱