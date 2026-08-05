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'Arsenal have a very good chance!' - Ex-Gunner Anders Limpar tips Mikel Arteta to dominate the Premier League after Pep Guardiola exit
Arsenal backed for another title
Limpar believes the Gunners should be favourites to win the Premier League again under Arteta. He expects Arsenal to lead the title race despite strong competition from elsewhere. Limpar named Man City and Man Utd as Arsenal's closest challengers, while also warning that Chelsea could emerge as contenders after strengthening under Xabi Alonso. He added that Tottenham and either Brighton or Liverpool should complete the top six this season.
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Guardiola exit changes everything
Limpar believes Arsenal are in a stronger position because two of the Premier League's most successful managers, Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are no longer in charge.
"It could all change depending on what happens before the transfer window closes but I think Chelsea are going to be there this season," Limpar told SveaCasino. "They have bought the players who can make them a really good team under Xabi Alonso, but I think the title race will be between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. They're all going to be really good, I think. The rest of the top six will be Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and probably Brighton or Liverpool.
"Arsenal have a very good chance to win the Premier League again because I can’t see a bigger threat to them with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp no longer in the league, so they can be clever and take it one game at a time to make sure they defend their title."
Three marquee signings for total dominance
While Arsenal already boast a strong squad, Limpar believes adding three world-class talents could elevate them into an unstoppable force. He urged the North London side to pursue ambitious deals before the transfer window closes. Discussing the potential arrivals of Bruno Guimaraes, Julian Alvarez, and Vinicius Junior, Limpar laid out his vision for long-term domestic and European success under Arteta.
"A club like Arsenal always need good players but to bring in Bruno Guimaraes, Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Jr," he explained. "You also have a player in Christos Tzolis, who already looks world class. With these players, Arsenal can dominate the Premier League and the Champions League for the next three years.
"I don’t think Tzolis is going to play all that much, which will be unfortunate, but Arsenal need to buy all the good players they can. Before the summer, I would have said they needed two or three players to refresh the squad and stay up there. With the signings they’ve already made, Mikel Arteta is going to be running the show.
"Down the right, Arsenal have Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka. We already have Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz up front. But what if Kai Havertz got injured again? We saw Viktor Gyokeres was in and out of form last season. Bukayo Saka still isn’t all that he can be.
"If Arsenal bring in Vinicius, Bruno Guimaraes and Julian Alvarez to add to Christos Tzolis, those are the kind of players you keep for the long run and Arsenal start looking like the dream team with Mikel Arteta in a position where he can pick whatever combination he wants."
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Gunners prepare for Community Shield clash
Arteta's side now face Real Betis in Dublin on Wednesday, 5 August, before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, 9 August. They wrap up their friendlies against Como on Wednesday, 12 August. The Gunners then turn their full attention to official silverware. They meet Manchester City in the Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, 16 August.
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