Alessandro Del Piero backs Antonio Conte for second spell as Italy boss after 'embarrassing' World Cup play-off final defeat

Speaking on the Sky Calcio Unplugged podcast, Del Piero delivered a scathing assessment of the national team's crisis, acknowledging the toxic mixture of anger and disbelief currently surrounding the camp. The 2006 World Champion insisted that the blame extends far beyond just one individual within the federation. He said: "Unfortunately, what I've perceived in these days are many negative feelings, from sadness to anger that shines through for all of us who have followed this path, as well as disappointment and disbelief.

"Finding ourselves out of the World Cup for the third time in a row is also embarrassing, and we must also look at everything that lies behind it. Unfortunately, we are very far from our standards. Many points need to be addressed, not only the one concerning the FIGC president, but it seems to me that today we are very far from solutions."