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AC Milan step up pursuit of €50m Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after stunning hat-trick against rivals Inter
San Siro treble accelerates interest
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have ramped up their pursuit of the 22-year-old forward following his historic midweek treble against the Nerazzurri. A 30th-minute penalty, a 63rd-minute tap-in and a clinical 74th-minute finish powered the Belgian visitors to a shock 4-3 triumph at San Siro. He consequently matched Gareth Bale's 2010 feat as only the second visiting player to net a Champions League hat-trick against Inter.
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Boyhood allegiance hands Rossoneri advantage
RedBird chief Cardinale has instructed recruitment bosses at Via Aldo Rossi to monitor the Cagliari-born striker's camp ahead of a potential swoop in January or next summer. The frontman's valuation has surpassed €50 million following two hat-tricks in two months, with Brugge having already turned down a €35m bid from AS Roma in August.
Reluctant to lose another star after selling Christos Tzolis to Arsenal, the Belgian club held firm, forcing Roma to sign Santiago Castro as Donyell Malen's deputy instead. Although Inter are also circling, Milan hold a trump card through the player's boyhood loyalties, echoing their capture of fellow fan Ardon Jashari from Brugge in August 2025.
Addressing his son's stance in La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Atalanta defender Emanuele Tresoldi said: "My son is a Milan fan and his dream is to wear the Rossoneri shirt. If Inter called him, I am not sure he would accept."
International tug-of-war adds further intrigue
Beyond the battle for his club signature, the sought-after striker is also locked in an international tug-of-war between Germany and Italy. Determined to compete for major honours on the grandest stages, the youngster plans to make a final decision on his senior international allegiance after representing the Germans at the upcoming Under-21 European Championship. That choice will ultimately determine whether he plays under Jurgen Klopp with Germany or Roberto Mancini with the Azzurri.
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Major European switch looms large
Tresoldi is unlikely to stay in Belgium for the 2027-28 campaign, as the ambitious striker feels prepared to advance to one of Europe's top five leagues. Milan officials must now put together a substantial financial package if they hope to lure him away as early as the winter window. Continued heroics in the Champions League will only drive up his asking price before January arrives.
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