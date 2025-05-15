New 2025-26 football kits: Arsenal, Man City, Juventus, Bayern & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

All the 2025-26 kits in one place

With the 2024-25 season nearly over, minds are now turning to 2025-26, with the biggest clubs in world football releasing all their new kits for the campaign ahead.

Some of the biggest sporting brands and football clubs around the globe have teamed up to produce some genuinely outstanding kits. The annual glut of new shirt releases always showcases the best football culture and fashion has to offer because it's always more than just a football jersey.

Kit manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and more vie for the attention of football fans by coming up with fresh looks every year, and the demand is such that there is always room for innovation. The bigger, the better.2

If you want a refresher on what was released last season, catch up with our complete guide to all the 2024-25 football kits released.

Whether it's a new direction in a futuristic, experimental style or a retro throwback effort, there is a vast array of options to choose from. GOAL takes a closer look at what the top teams will wear in the 2025-26 season.

