Zidane 'very angry' with controversial Sevilla penalty as Real Madrid lose ground in La Liga

A VAR review determined Eder Militao had handled the ball in the box, negating a penalty at the other end after a swift counter

Zinedine Zidane has said he is "very angry" after a controversial VAR decision went against Real Madrid in a disappointing 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Sunday, which stalled their pursuit of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

During a review of a 78th-minute penalty won by Karim Benzema, referees determined an earlier play at the other end involved a handball in the box by Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Rather than giving Real Madrid a spot kick, Sevilla were awarded one. Ivan Rakitic converted to take a one-goal advantage before Eden Hazard equalised deep in stoppage time.

While Zidane had the call explained to him, he said later: "What they have told me has not convinced me".

"I'm very angry," Zidane told Movistar. "I spoke to the referee to look for an explanation. It's really complicated because we deserved much more but it is what it is."

He added later in his press conference: “I don’t understand anything from the referee. If there is a Militao handball, it is Sevilla handball as well.

“I am not convinced by what he told me. I never speak about referees, but today I am angry.

"Don't ask me any more about this, I've already said what I think. They have to explain the handball rules to me and that's it. We're going to fight until the end. Until the death."

Asked if he trusted VAR, Zidane added: "I trust football. What I'm saying is that I saw two handballs and they only called ours."

La Liga title race

Real Madrid could have passed first-place Atletico Madrid with a victory but are instead stuck two points behind their rivals. They are level on points with Barcelona, holding the tiebreaker with the Blaugrana for second place, and sit four points ahead of Sevilla.

There are three more matches for each of the top four sides, with Real Madrid still to play Granada, Athletic Club and Villarreal.

