Yanga SC’s Razak vows to repay fans with goals and title

The much-travelled Burundian star arrives in Dar es Salaam to start his short-term journey with the Jangwani giants

New Yanga SC signing Fiston Abdoul Razak has promised the club's fans he will help the team to win the Mainland Premier League this season.

The Burundian striker finally arrived in Dar es Salaam to officially put pen to paper on a six-month contract and immediately promised the club faithful he had come to help them win the league title by scoring many goals.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all the fans for coming to welcome me at the airport, I am happy to be here and it is now my turn to repay you with good displays,” Razak told reporters at Julius Nyerere International Airport after touching down in Tanzania on Friday.

“The only promise I can make to the fans is that I will use all my strength to help the club achieve their targets, and also give the fans entertainment by scoring as many goals as possible.

“We want to perform well, I want to assure the fans I will do well, I want us to ask God to lead us, and all I know this year, we will do well and I know we will also carry the league title.”

Razak, who has also featured for a number of clubs across Africa including Kenya's Sofapaka, JS Kabylie, LLB Academic, Rayon Sports, CSMD Diables Noirs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, C.D. Primeiro de Agosto, and Al-Zawra'a SC, is among the two signings at Yanga during the mini-transfer window.

Despite arriving at the club highly rated, Yanga only managed to give him a short-term contract but speaking in a previous interview, the striker said he had opted for the deal because he is also awaiting another deal in Kuwait.

“Six months for me is okay because it will give me the opportunity to leave unhindered when I need to go, so I believe it is a good contract for both parties,” Razak said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“However, the way I have seen Yanga, I strongly believe I will add another contract to stay in the squad.”

Yanga, who are currently topping the 18-team league table with 44 points from 18 matches, also signed defender Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar.