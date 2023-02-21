Wilfried Zaha interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as Palace star weighs up free transfer options for the summer

Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha is reportedly interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window.

Zaha to become a free agent in the summer

Wants to join Al-Nassr to pair up with Ronaldo

Two other Saudi clubs are also keen on him

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha has rejected multiple extension offers from Crystal Palace, with his current contract set to expire in June, and he is now weighing up potential free transfer destinations. According to theEvening Standard, the 30-year-old has been sounded out by Al-Nassr, and he would be open to linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Mrsool Park. Saudi rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have also expressed an interest in Zaha, who has spent the last eight years of his career at Selhurst Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also mentions that Serie A heavyweights AC Milan are keen on bringing Zaha to San Siro. However, Zaha prefers a move to Asia, where he can establish himself as another marquee player after Ronaldo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After luring Ronaldo to the Gulf state in a whopping $75m (£61.1m) deal per year, Al-Nassr and the top clubs across Saudi Arabia are trying to attract more of the best players from the top-five European leagues. It is believed that they have drawn up a list of the top 150 players in the world who can help the league grow and Zaha is one of the names. Apart from the Ivory Coast international, several players like Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, and even Lionel Messi have been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA & RONALDO? The Crystal Palace forward will be in action against Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League, while Ronaldo will look to continue his rich vein of form against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on the same day.