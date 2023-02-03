Why Mourinho's assistant at Roma has been banned for a MONTH after blasphemy rant at match officials

Jose Mourinho's assistant, Salvatore Foti, has been banned from the touchline for a month after losing his temper after defeat to Cremonese.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foti has been hit with a lengthy ban for his actions after Roma's defeat to Cremonese in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. Mourinho's assistant has been sanctioned for offensive rants directed at the match officials, threatening behaviour towards the Cremonese manager and for yelling blasphemous insults after he was sent off.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed Foti has been banned for "repeated offensive expressions" towards referee MIchael Fabbri. Foti was also noted to have used "threatening sentences towards a manager of the opposing team" as well as "repeated blasphemous expressions" as he left the dugout after being sent off. The 34-year-old also went to the referee's dressing room after the game where he indulged in "further offensive expressions in a threatening tone".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that Foti has found himself in hot water. Mourinho was forced to apologise for his assistant's actions back in April of last year after he mocked Salernitana and told a member of their staff they would soon be relegated. Foti will now miss Serie A games against Empoli, Lecce and Verona as well as the trip to Cremonese at the end of the month.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's men are back in Serie A action on Saturday at home to Empoli.