West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream West Brom against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

West Brom take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Wednesday at the Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan's side will hope to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 1-0 loss against Birmingham City in the Championship last weekend.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are also without a win in their last four league matches and are currently ninth on the league table, one place above West Brom.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time

Game: West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Date: February 15, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 16) Venue: The Hawthorns

How to watch West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on WBA TV.

Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Blackburn Rovers team news & squad

Tomasson has no major injury concerns in his squad. Callum Brittain is back in the squad after sitting out for two months due to an injury and is available for selection.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Wharton, Pickering; Travis, Morton, Thomas, Dack, Brereton Diaz; Dolan

Position Players Goalkeepers Kaminski, Pears, Hilton, Eastham Defenders Brittain, Pickering, Ayala, Hyam, Brown, Wharton, Carter, Barnes, Phillips Midfielders Morton, Edun, Szmodics, Dolan, Rankin-Costello, Mola, Hedges, Buckley, Dack, Travis, Garrett, Wharton Forwards Gallagher, Markanday, Brereton Diaz, Vale, Leonard

West Brom team news & squad

Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips continue to remain out of action due to foot and muscele injuries respectively.

West Brom possible XI: Button; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Chalobah, Molumby, Albrighton, Swift, Wallace; Thomas-Asante