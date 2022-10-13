Welcome to Wrexham: Episodes, trailer & how to stream Ryan Reynolds-Rob McElhenney documentary TV series

The Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor are documenting their experience in Wales

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take centre-stage in an all-access ‘fly on the wall’ docuseries about Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club they bought in 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney, have set big ambitions since buying the club, claiming that even reaching the Premier League is not out of sight, and Welcome to Wrexham journeys through the first two seasons of their takeover.

When was Welcome to Wrexham released?

Welcome to Wrexham was released on August 24, 2022 in the U.S. and August 25, 2022 in the UK.

Where to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch and stream on Disney+ in the UK.

It is available to watch and stream on FX-on-Hulu in the United States.

Country Streaming service UK Disney+ U.S. FX-on-Hulu

Watch the Welcome to Wrexham trailers

Reynolds and McElhenney dropped a number of teaser videos referencing Welcome to Wrexham, which give you an idea of what to expect in the series.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2021 and can be watched below.

A follow-up trailer was released in December 2021, themed after It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a programme which McElhenney stars in.

A third trailer was dropped in July 2022, showing an even closer look at what you can expect. Set to the tune of 'Only Fools Rush In' by Elvis Presley, the trailer shows Reynolds and McElhenney as they interact with the fans and people of Wrexham.

What is Welcome to Wrexham about?

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary series which follows the events that have transpired since the purchase of Wrexham AFC by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, as the historic Welsh club attempt to secure promotion back to the Football League.

Produced by American television network FX, which is owned by Disney, the documentary series will chart the progress of the soccer team as well as the learning curve experienced by the club's new owners.

The filmmakers have not revealed many specifics about what to expect, but, we do know that the co-owners have planned to be very hands-on with the project, as they immerse themselves in the community of Wrexham, in the north of Wales.

The pair regularly post content on social media regarding Wrexham, including video footage and photos from matches they have attended, so we expect to see that incorporated into the series.

Welcome to Wrexham episodes

Episode Title Air date 1 Dream August 24, 2022 2 Reality August 24, 2022 3 Rebuilding August 31, 2022 4 Home Opener August 31, 2022 5 Fearless September 7, 2022 6 Hamilton! September 7, 2022 7 Wide World of Wales September 14, 2022 8 Away We Go September 14, 2022 9 Welcome Home September 21, 2022 10 Hooligans September 28, 2022 11 Sack the Gaffer September 28, 2022 12 Wins and Losses October 5, 2022 13 Worst Team in the League October 5, 2022 14 A Hollywood Distraction October 5, 2022 15 Daggers October 5, 2022 16 Hello Wembley October 12, 2022 17 Wromance October 12, 2022 18 Do or Die October 12, 2022

There are a total of 18 episodes in Season One of Welcome to Wrexham.

You can see their titles and air dates in the table above.

What kind of reviews has Welcome to Wrexham received?

Reviewer Rating IMDb 8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes 90% Guardian 3/5 NME 4/5

Welcome to Wrexham has received mostly positive reviews since first airing in summer 2022.

Renowned movie websites IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes have given the show 8.3/10 and 90 percent respectively, while the Guardian described it as a "soulful" series. The Hollywood Reporter praised the "warm fuzzy feeling" elicited by the fans and their club's new owners.

The Week hailed the show as "surprisingly touching" and NME gave it four stars out of five.

The buzz around the show helped to bring a new cohort of followers on social media, as well as a financial boost in the form of kit and merchandise sales.

Will there be a Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

Welcome to Wrexham will return for a second season in 2023.

McElhenney confirmed the news on Twitter following the season one finale, writing: "Season two will return next year. I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show."

In the meantime, new fans can tune in to Wrexham games on BT Sport.

