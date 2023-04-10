Goalkeeper Ben Foster came up with a crucial save in the 97th-minute as Wrexham beat Notts County in a wild top-of-the-table game.

Foster rescues Wrexham

Red Dragons move top of the table

Now favourites to clinch promotion

WHAT HAPPENED?: Foster was the hero for Wrexham as he saved a stoppage-time penalty in a 3-2 win for the Welsh side against Notts County. The Red Dragons looked set to drop points after conceding a penalty deep into stoppage time, but Foster came up clutch with a fine save to preserve the victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is non-league, we fill this out every week - 10,000 fans. We needed to win big today. That was incredible," he told BT Sport after the full-time whistle. "You just dive and hope for the best. If you go the right way and get your hand to it you'd like to think you'd save it. To go in 1-0 [down] at half time we were a bit despondent but second half, oh my God. That was as good a game as I've played in genuinely. It was fantastic, hopefully the neutral at home enjoyed it too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win means that Wrexham move three points clear of Notts County at the top of the table, with a game in hand on their promotion rivals, meaning they are now strong favourites to be promoted to the English Football League.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have just four games left to play in the league this season, starting on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Barnet.