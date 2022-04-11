Watch: Neymar and Verratti play keepy-ups with Djokovic using giant tennis ball as they visit Monte Carlo Masters
James Westwood
Goal/Twitter
Neymar and Marco Verratti played keepy-ups with Novak Djokovic using a giant tennis ball while visiting the Monte Carlo Masters tournament on Monday.
The Paris Saint-Germain duo have been enjoying some downtime in Monaco after their latest Ligue 1 win, which saw Neymar score a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over Clermont Foot.
The Brazilian had the opportunity to enter the players' area at the clay court event alongside Verratti, where they were able to meet 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic and test out his skills with a ball at his feet.
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Benzema usurps Lewandowski after Champions League heroics
- Liverpool's Mane joins Rooney in hallowed Premier League ranks with Manchester City goal
- Can Liverpool catch Manchester City? Klopp's show of defiance at the Etihad proves they still believe
- Is Tuchel right to rule out a Chelsea comeback against Real Madrid?
Watch: Neymar and Verratti play keepy-ups
Djokovic posted a video of his meeting with Neymar and Verratti on Twitter ahead of his round of 32 match against Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.